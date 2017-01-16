No. 7 Creighton loses point guard Watson to knee injury

Creighton's Maurice Watson Jr. (10) is helped off the court with an injury in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, in Cincinnati. Watson Jr. was later carried off the court after reentering the game and being injured again. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

CINCINNATI (AP) -- No. 7 Creighton lost point guard Maurice Watson Jr. to a knee injury in the first half against Xavier on Monday.

Watson banged his left knee in a collision on the court midway through the first half, falling to his back. He hobbled off the court and put ice on the knee, then returned a few minutes later.

Watson drove for a layup, was fouled and landed hard. He immediately grabbed his knee and stayed on his back until the medical staff arrived. A television reporter sitting right by him on the floor said Watson told coach Greg McDermott: ''I'm done. I heard it pop.'' He was helped to the locker room for evaluation.

Watson leads the nation with 8.8 assists per game.

---

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org