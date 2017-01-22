No. 5 Kentucky tops No. 24 South Carolina 85-69 for SEC lead

South Carolina's Sindarius Thornwell (0) looks for an opening on Kentucky's Isaiah Briscoe (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/James Crisp)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) -- Malik Monk scored 27 points, Bam Adebayo added 18 and No. 5 Kentucky overcame an ankle injury to starting guard De'Aaron Fox to beat No. 24 South Carolina 85-69 on Saturday and take over first place in the Southeastern Conference.

The showdown of the SEC's lone unbeaten teams in league play featured a subplot of injuries to key players on both squads. Fox, Kentucky's No. 2 scorer, turned his right ankle midway through the first half; he returned early in the second on crutches with his foot in a soft cast. His injury followed the pregame scratch of Gamecocks guard and No. 2 scorer P.J. Dozier with back spasms.

The Wildcats (17-2, 7-0 SEC) regrouped without Fox and earned the hard-fought victory thanks to Monk, who made 9 of 14 from the field and 5 of 6 free throws after struggling against Mississippi State. Adebayo added a series of dunks and Derek Willis added 12 points and 7 rebounds as Kentucky won its seventh straight.

Sindarius Thornwell scored a career-high 34 points and Temarcus Blanton 12 for South Carolina (15-4, 5-1 SEC), which had won five straight.

THE BIG PICTURE

South Carolina: Losing Dozier beforehand left the Gamecocks scrambling to replace nearly 15 points per game against the nation's No. 3 offense. After initially struggling they recovered to keep it close behind Thornwell, who shot 9 of 23 but hit 14 of 15 free throws. Ultimately, there just wasn't enough offense or rebounding to keep up with Kentucky.

Kentucky: Mychal Mulder's absence because of sickness didn't seem like a big concern until Fox got hurt, initially leaving Wildcats looking out of sorts and resulting in sloppy play that allowed the Gamecocks to make it a game. They still looked ragged at times yet adjusted and got welcome contributions from Willis, Wenyen Gabriel (11 points) and others. Shooting 58 percent and outrebounding the Gamecocks 32-27 also helped.

UP NEXT

South Carolina: Hosts Auburn Tuesday night before traveling to Missouri next Saturday.

Kentucky: Hosts No. 2 Kansas next Saturday in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The Wildcats are 22-7 against the Jayhawks but lost 90-84 in overtime a year ago in Lawrence in one of last season's most thrilling games.

