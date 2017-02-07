No. 5 Florida State holds off No. 16 Miami 80-71

Miami forward Khaila Prather (25) attempts to stop Florida State center Chatrice White (50) from a shot in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college basketball game in Tallahassee, Fla., Monday, Feb. 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) -- Florida State center Chatrice White is used to physical games after spending her first two years in the Big Ten. On Monday night, the Seminoles needed their center's physical style to hold off rival Miami.

The junior scored 19 points, including nine in the fourth quarter, to lead fifth-ranked Florida State to an 80-71 victory. White, who transferred from Illinois at the end of last season and was granted immediate eligibility by the NCAA, also had 14 rebounds for her third double-double of the season.

''I like playing physical so when teams want to play physical back it's like 'let's go'. It was really fun for me,'' said White, who was 10 of 10 on free throws.

The game featured 51 fouls as seven players had four fouls. The amazing thing might be that despite the physical play no one fouled out.

''We were not going to wimpy and let them know that we were here,'' said Miami coach Katie Meier.

Miami held a 30-26 advantage on points in the paint but FSU outrebounded the Hurricanes by 11. The 14 boards by White is a season high by an FSU player.

''She set the tone on the rebounding end,'' coach Sue Semrau said of White. ''I thought the difference in the second half was holding them to only one shot per possession.''

Shakayla Thomas also had 19 points, including 15 in the second half, Brittany Brown added 13 and Ivey Slaughter 11 as the Seminoles (22-2, 10-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) won their ninth straight.

Keyona Hayes led the Hurricanes (17-6, 6-5) with 17 points and Jessica Thomas added 16.

Florida State led by as many as 15 (35-20) midway through the second quarter before Miami cut the margin to 40-32 at halftime. The Hurricanes would eventually tie it at 54 early in the fourth on Hayes' 3-pointer but FSU would go on a 14-2 run, including seven straight points by White, to take control.

Miami closed within 72-69 on a Thomas 3-pointer but could not draw any closer.

BIG PICTURE

Miami: The Hurricanes came into the game fourth in the ACC in field goal percentage at 44.4 percent, but they have shot under their season average in their last three games, including going 26 of 61 (42.6 percent) against FSU.

Florida State: After going just 2-5 against ranked opponents during the regular season last year, the Seminoles have set a program record with their seventh win over a top-25 team in eight games. They are very much in contention for a top seed in the NCAA Tournament but still have key games against No. 11 Texas (Feb. 13) and at seventh-ranked Notre Dame on Feb. 26.

KEY STAT

Each team had 18 turnovers but it was FSU that took advantage of them with a 30-20 edge in points off turnovers.

DOUBLE-DOUBLE ACE

Counting her total at Illinois, White has 28 career double-doubles, which would lead the ACC. Syracuse's Briana Day is the leader with 25. White's first double-double at Florida State was in the first meeting against Miami on Dec. 29 when she had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

SUNSHINE STATE RIVALS

This was the eighth time that Florida State and Miami have both been ranked when facing each other. FSU has won six of them, including four of the last five.

CENTURY MARK

Florida State's senior class of Brown, Slaughter, Kai James and Leticia Romero (who transferred from Kansas State in 2014) got its 100th win, which is the first time that has happened in program history. The class, which reached the Elite Eight in 2015 and Sweet 16 last year, is 100-27

UP NEXT

Miami: The Hurricanes have three of their final five regular-season games at home, beginning Thursday against Virginia.

Florida State: The Seminoles continue a three-game homestand on Thursday against Wake Forest.

