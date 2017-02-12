No. 4 Mississippi State beats Mississippi 66-44

Mississippi State guard Dominique Dillingham (00) fouls Mississippi guard Erika Sisk (5) during an NCAA college basketball game in Oxford, Miss., Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Bruce Newman/Oxford Eagle via AP)

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) -- Teaira McCowan scored 17 points and grabbed a career-high 18 rebounds to lead No. 4 Mississippi State past Mississippi 66-44 on Sunday.

Dominique Dillingham scored 12 points and Victoria Vivians added 11 for the Bulldogs. Mississippi State (25-1, 11-1 Southeastern Conference) has won five straight games since its only loss of the season against South Carolina.

McCowan, a 6-foot-7 sophomore, has scored in double figures in seven of the last 10 games. It was her second double-double of the season and first in SEC play.

Ole Miss (15-10, 4-8) made it clear early in the game that it would be aggressive, diving all over the court for loose balls and pushing the pace on offense at every opportunity. Rebels' coach Matt Insell earned a technical in the first quarter for arguing about a foul call.

The in-your-face approach was effective for a while, but Mississippi State never looked rattled. Then with several Ole Miss players in foul trouble, the Bulldogs went on a 24-4 run in the second quarter to make it 41-18 at halftime.

Ole Miss was led by Erika Sisk, who scored 14 points. The 44 points were a season-low for the Rebels, who shot just 16 of 54 (29.6 percent) from the field.

BIG PICTURE

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs are rolling heading into Thursday's home game against Georgia. McCowan continues to develop into a force in the paint. Her big game allowed the Bulldogs to easily survive an off-game by several starters.

Ole Miss: The Rebels were in the game for about a quarter, but Mississippi State was simply too big and talented. Ole Miss has now lost six of its last eight.

UP NEXT

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs return home to host Georgia on Thursday.

Ole Miss: The Rebels host Auburn on Thursday.

-----

Follow AP Sports Writer on Twitter: www.twitter.com/davidbrandtAP