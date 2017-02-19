No. 4 Baylor women tie for Big 12 lead, 89-67 over Okla St

Oklahoma State guard Karli Wheeler (24) breaks to the basket for a shot after getting past Baylor's Dekeiya Cohen, left, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

WACO, Texas (AP) -- Nina Davis had a season-high 23 points along with 10 rebounds and fourth-ranked Baylor beat Oklahoma State 89-67 to move back into a share of first place in the Big 12 Conference.

The Lady Bears (25-2, 14-1 Big 12) never trailed in their first home game since a loss Feb. 6 to eighth-ranked Texas, which suffered its first conference loss earlier Saturday to set up a showdown for first place.

Along with Davis' 30th career double-double, Kalani Brown had her eighth for Baylor with 19 points and 12 rebounds in 21 minutes.

Karli Wheeler had 18 points for Oklahoma State (14-12, 4-11), while Mandy Coleman had 13 and Diana Omozee 13.

Baylor, which has won the last six Big 12 regular season and tournament titles, plays at Texas on Monday night, one of three remaining regular-season games left for both teams.

The rematch between the Big 12's top two teams comes two weeks after the Longhorns won 85-79 in Waco, and a week after they won at fourth-ranked Florida State. But their 19-game winning streak ended in a 74-73 loss at No. 19 Oklahoma on Saturday, a game finished before Baylor took the court.

While not as lopsided as its 36-point win at Oklahoma State in early January, the Lady Bears had a double-digit lead after Dekeiya Cohen hustled back on defense to block a potential breakaway layup. Cohen then got the assist on Brown's layup that made it 24-14 early in the second quarter.

Davis, recognized before the game for becoming the sixth player in school history with more than 1,000 rebounds, had two three-point plays in the second quarter. She has 2,283 points and 1,014 rebounds in her career.

The two-time AP All-American also scored on a breakaway layup on a nifty bounce pass ahead through defenders to give the Lady Bears a 42-27 lead, their largest before halftime.

BIG PICTURE

Oklahoma State: The Cowgirls kept it closer against Baylor this time, but have lost 10 of 12 since Jan. 4 and a win at TCU, the team they beat last Wednesday to end a five-game losing streak.

Baylor: Coach Kim Mulkey's 498th career victory marked the 14th consecutive season when the Lady Bears reached 25 wins. Now they're looking for their eighth Big 12 regular season title with three games to play, and a win at Texas might just be the clincher.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma State: Plays its next two games at home, the first Wednesday night against Texas Tech.

Baylor: at Texas on Monday night on ESPN2.

