No. 3 UCLA routs Arizona State 102-80 behind 3-point barrage

Arizona State guard Shannon Evans II, right, shoots a reverse layup behind UCLA's T.J. Leaf (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Los Angeles, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Isaac Hamilton scored 33 points, hitting a career-high nine 3-pointers, and No. 3 UCLA routed Arizona State 102-80 on Thursday night to improve to 11-0 at home.

The Bruins (19-1, 6-1 Pac-12) made 16 3-pointers and shot 60 percent from the field.

They led by 25 points in the first half and were up by 16 early in the second before the Sun Devils (9-10, 2-4) got within single digits in the matchup of the league's top two scoring and 3-point shooting teams.

Torian Graham scored 26 points and Tra Holder tied his career-high with 22 for Arizona State, which has lost seven straight road games to UCLA. The Sun Devils hit 11 3-pointers, including six by Graham.

Graham scored 10 of Arizona State's first 22 points in the second half to close to 68-61.

The Bruins' offense kicked in and they ran off 14 straight points to go up 82-61. Aaron Holiday scored eight points, including two 3-pointers, in the spurt.

The Sun Devils dropped their third straight and fourth in five games.

BIG PICTURE

Arizona St.: The Sun Devils play at Southern California before returning home to face the Washington schools. After that, they have a road game against No. 11 Oregon and will face the Bruins once more in February.

UCLA: The Bruins again built a big lead only to see it dwindle to single digits, a habit that has dogged them at times this season.

UP NEXT

Arizona St.: Visits Southern California on Sunday to end a stretch of playing five of its first seven Pac-12 games on the road.

UCLA: Hosts No. 14 Arizona on Saturday.

