No. 3 Maryland beats Michigan State 89-72

Maryland guard Shatori Walker-Kimbrough (32) drives against Michigan State guard Branndais Agee (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) -- Brionna Jones had 28 points and 15 rebounds, and No. 3 Maryland beat Michigan State 89-72 on Sunday, spoiling coach Suzy Merchant's return to the sideline for the Spartans.

Jones, who came into the game with the top field goal percentage in the nation at 69.2 percent, upped that mark by going 9 for 12. She made her first seven shots from the floor and didn't miss one until the final minute of the third quarter. The Terrapins (25-1, 13-0) improved to 53-2 against league opponents - including conference tournament games - since joining the Big Ten in 2014-15.

Merchant came back from a medical leave of absence to coach the Spartans (16-9, 6-6) for the first time since Jan. 14.

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough scored 24 points for Maryland, which shot 61 percent from the field in the first half and led 51-40 at halftime.

Tori Jankoska led Michigan State with 23 points. The Spartans never led in the game.

BIG PICTURE

Maryland: The Terps have had only two games decided by single digits in league play this year, and they were able to build a comfortable lead against Michigan State behind the 6-foot-3 Jones. Maryland outscored the Spartans 46-26 in the paint.

Michigan State: Merchant's return was a welcome sight for a team trying to boost its NCAA Tournament chances. The Spartans shot well enough against Maryland to keep the game from becoming a total blowout, and they'll try to finish strong in their final four games of the regular season.

UP NEXT

Maryland: The Terps return home to face Wisconsin on Wednesday night.

Michigan State: The Spartans host Minnesota on Thursday night. Michigan State will be trying for a regular-season sweep after winning the first meeting 93-74 on Jan. 30.

---

