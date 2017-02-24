No. 25 Michigan women win, clinches third place in Big 10

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) -- Katelynn Flaherty made five 3-pointers and scored 25 points and No. 25 Michigan defeated Nebraska 88-60 on Thursday night to clinch third place in the Big Ten.

The Wolverines (22-7, 11-4), sit three games behind conference co-leaders Maryland and Ohio State (both 14-1) with one regular-season game remaining. Michigan plays Penn State on Sunday with the conference tournament beginning March 2.

Flaherty bounced back from a four-point outing in Michigan's loss to Michigan State on Sunday to make 5 of 10 from the arc and 9 of 18 overall. Kysre Gondrezick added 21 points and nine rebounds and Hallie Thome 20 points and seven rebounds. The Wolverines made 11 of 27 3-point tries and scored 21 points off 22 Nebraska turnovers, which included 12 steals, five by Jillian Dunston.

Jessica Shepard had 12 points, 11 rebounds and five assists for the Cornhuskers (6-21, 2-13) with Allie Havers also scoring 12 points.

Michigan led by 17 after the first quarter and remained in front by double figures, going up by 30 late in the game.