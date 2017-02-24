No. 24 Missouri women beat Ole Miss 100-65

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) -- Sophie Cunningham made 5 of 7 from 3-point range, 11 of 13 overall, and finished with 32 points to help No. 24 Missouri beat Ole Miss 100-65 on Thursday night.

The Tigers (20-9, 10-5 Southeastern) have won 20 games in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1985-87.

Sierra Michaelis added 12 points, eight rebounds and eight assists and Lindsey Cunningham scored 21 points for the Tigers, who had 21 assists on 30 field goals. Kayla McDowell made her first 3-pointer of the season and Missouri hit 14 of 23 (60.9 percent) from distance. The Tigers also made 60 percent of their field goals and hit 26 of 31 free throws.

Freshman guard Jordan Chavis ended the third quarter with a 3 from just inside the half court.

Madinah Muhammad scored a career-high 26 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Rebels (16-12, 5-10), who were held to 35 percent and were outrebounded 36-28.

It was Missouri's most points scored in a conference game since Feb. 25, 1989.