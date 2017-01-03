No. 23 DePaul women use late surge to beat Providence 61-56

CHICAGO (AP) -- Brooke Schulte had 23 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer in a late 12-0 run and No. 23 DePaul rallied to defeat Providence 61-56 on Monday night.

Allegra Botteghi's jumper at the 3:36 mark had the Friars on top 54-49. Tanita Allen responded with a 3 for the Blue Demons and Schulte hit her only trey with 1:49 to go. Amarah Coleman followed up with a layup at 1:14 and then Allen and Kelly Campbell both hit a pair from the line in the last 20 seconds.

Providence missed four straight shots before a closing jumper.

The Friars led 29-24 at the half and was up 48-47 after three despite DePaul making nine straight shots.

Jacqui Grant added 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Blue Demons (11-4, 3-0 Big East), who have won five straight. It was their second straight game since leading scorer Jessica January was lost indefinitely with an injury. The senior who averages 15.3 points and 6.7 assists, had surgery on her right index finger last Tuesday.

Yoyo Nogic had 16 points for Providence (9-5, 1-2).