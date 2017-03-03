No. 21 Syracuse women beat Tar Heels in ACC Tournament

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) -- Alexis Peterson made four 3-pointers and scored 29 points and 21st-ranked Syracuse defeated North Carolina 83-64 in the second round of the ACC Tournament on Saturday night.

The sixth-seeded Orange (21-9) will play third-seeded and No. 13-ranked Duke on Friday in the quarterfinals.

Brittney Sykes added 16 points and 12 rebounds and Briana Day 11 points and 15 rebounds for the Orange, who outrebounded the Tar Heels 50-23, including 29 on the offensive glass in scoring 32 second-chance points.

Jamie Cherry made five 3-pointers and scored 24 points, Paris Kea 17 and Olivia Smith 12 for the Tar Heels (15-16), who outshot the Orange but gave up 27 points off 17 turnovers.

Syracuse led 45-34 at halftime then pulled away in the third quarter with runs of 13-3 and 12-0 on its way to a 78-56 lead going into the fourth quarter. The teams combined for only 13 points in the fourth quarter.