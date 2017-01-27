No. 21 Saint Mary's beats San Francisco 66-46

San Francisco's Nate Renfro, right, drives the ball against Saint Mary's Dane Pineau (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, in Moraga, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) -- Calvin Hermanson scored 18 points and sparked a 14-0 run in the second half that carried No. 21 Saint Mary's to its 12th win in 13 games, 66-46 over San Francisco on Thursday night.

Hermanson started the decisive stretch early in the second half by hitting a 3-pointer and capped it with a layup as the Gaels (18-2, 8-1 West Coast Conference) won for the 23rd time in the past 24 meetings against the Dons (14-8, 4-5).

Emmett Naar scored 18 points and Jock Landale added 13 for Saint Mary's.

Charles Minlend scored 13 points for the Dons, who had won three straight games.

San Francisco stayed with Saint Mary's for the first 24 minutes and the game was tied at 34 before the Gaels took over. Hermanson started the spurt when he found a soft spot against the Dons' zone and the Gaels quickly took control.

Dons coach Kyle Smith, a former Saint Mary' assistant, got a technical foul after USF's Matt McCarthy did not get a foul call on a missed dunk attempt and Naar hit a 3-pointer in transition to build the lead to eight.

Naar hit the two technical free throws and the lead grew to 20 points a few minutes later as Saint Mary's rolled to the win.

BIG PICTURE

San Francisco: The Dons had allowed just 48 points per game during their winning streak and did a good job defensively early against the usually efficient Gaels. USF built a seven-point lead midway through the first half but Saint Mary's got back into it when the Dons lost track of Hermanson, allowing him to hit two open 3-pointers.

Saint Mary's: The Gaels once again took care of business against an overmatched opponent as they gear up for the return meeting with No. 3 Gonzaga on Feb. 11. The Bulldogs beat Saint Mary's 79-56 earlier this month but the Gaels will have a much better shot at home.

UP NEXT

San Francisco: Visits Pacific on Saturday.

Saint Mary's: Visits Santa Clara on Saturday.

---

More AP college basketball: www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25