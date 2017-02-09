No. 21 Michigan women down Purdue 72-62 on Gondrezick's 25

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) -- Kysre Gondrezick hit four 3-pointers and scored 10 of her career-high 25 points in the fourth quarter, Hallie Thome added 15 points with two steals and two blocks, and No. 21 Michigan steadily pulled away from Purdue to win 72-62 on Wednesday for its fifth straight victory.

Katelynn Flaherty scored 13 points and Jillian Dunston tied her career best with 15 rebounds, and the Wolverines (20-5, 9-2 Big Ten) outrebounded the Boilermakers 38-24.

Gondrezick put Michigan up for good 13-12 with a layup, sparking a 9-2 run for a 22-14 first-quarter lead. Purdue closed to 22-18 on Ashley Morrissette's layup, but the Wolverines pulled away on an 8-2 run in the second quarter and led 38-30 at halftime on Flaherty's layup.

Purdue closed to 48-47 on Andreona Keys' layup in the third quarter, but got no closer. Nicole Munger and Gondrezick hit back-to-back 3s and Michigan built its largest lead of 15 points with 1:54 left in the fourth and held on.

Bridget Perry scored 15 and Keys and Dominique Oden added 10 apiece for Purdue, 15-10, 6-5). Keys and Perry had three steals each and the Boilermakers got 13 steals for the third time this season.