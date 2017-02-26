No. 20 Syracuse women win 20th game, beat Pittsburgh 73-57

PITTSBURGH (AP) -- Alexis Peterson scored 25 points, Brittney Sykes had 21 points, nine rebounds and four steals, and No. 20 Syracuse beat Pittsburgh 73-57 on Sunday.

Pittsburgh cut it to six points early in the fourth quarter but the Orange went on a 11-0 run - with four points from Briana Day - for a 69-52 lead with 4:31 to go. The lead didn't dip below 14 the rest of the way.

Day finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds for Syracuse (20-9, 11-5 ACC). Sykes made all eight of her free throws and Peterson was 10 of 14 as the Orange went 25 for 33 (75.8 percent).

Brandi Harvey-Carr led Pittsburgh (13-16, 4-12) with 18 points on 10-of-13 shooting at the stripe. Brenna Wise added 13 points and Jasmine Whitney had 11 points, five rebounds and four assists. The Panthers shot 43 percent but were outrebounded 40-24.