No. 20 Syracuse women beat Wake Forest 85-63 on senior night

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) -- Alexis Peterson scored 25 points, Briana Day had 17 points and 15 rebounds, and No. 20 Syracuse beat Wake Forest 85-63 on Thursday night.

Peterson, who was 11 of 22 from the floor, scored four points during a 10-0 Syracuse run for a 15-5 lead and the Orange cruised into halftime with a 42-28 lead.

Brittney Sykes had 16 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals for Syracuse (19-9, 10-5 ACC), which had all five seniors score in their final regular-season home game. Gabrielle Cooper made four 3-pointers and scored 15 points and Peterson extended her double-digit scoring streak to 48 games.

Cooper has combined to make 10 of 19 3-pointers in her last two games.

Elisa Penna led Wake Forest (15-13, 6-9) with 19 points - 12 in the first half - and seven rebounds. Kelila Atkinson added 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Alex Sharp, who was home attending to family matters, rejoined the Demon Deacons prior to tip, and finished with six points.