Purdue forward Caleb Swanigan (50) shoots over Wisconsin forward Nigel Hayes (10) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) -- Caleb Swanigan had 18 points and 13 rebounds to help No. 20 Purdue get past No. 13 Wisconsin 66-55 Sunday, ending the Badgers' nine-game winning streak.

The Boilermakers (14-3, 3-1 Big Ten) have won nine of 10 overall and three straight in this series.

Ethan Happ had 17 points and Nigel Hayes had 10 for the Badgers (13-3, 2-1).

Purdue used a 12-0 run midway in the second half to take control.