No. 2 Maryland beats Wisconsin 89-40 for 14th straight win

Maryland's Brionna Jones, center shoots over Wisconsin's Avyanna Young, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) -- Shatori Walker-Kimbrough scored 16 of her 22 points in the first half, and No. 2 Maryland breezed past Wisconsin 89-40 on Wednesday night for its 14th straight victory.

The Terrapins (26-1, 14-0 Big Ten) bolted to a 16-0 lead, went up 43-14 at halftime and emptied the bench well before the finish against the Badgers (6-20, 1-12).

Off to the best start in school history, Maryland can clinch its third straight Big Ten regular-season title by beating second-place Ohio State on Monday.

Brionna Jones had 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Terrapins, whose only loss this season came against No. 1 Connecticut, 87-81 on Dec. 29.

In this one, Maryland played without starting point guard Destiny Slocum, who was ill. The 5-foot-7 freshman leads the Big Ten with an average of 7.7 assists in conference games.

Slocum was replaced by junior Kristen Confroy, who had three assists and three steals.

Courtney Fredrickson led Wisconsin with 14 points. The last-place Badgers shot 31.5 percent, committed 20 turnovers and were outrebounded 46-24.

Wisconsin has struggled mightily in its first season under Jonathan Tsipis. The Badgers have lost seven Big Ten games by at least 20 points and must win the last two to avoid finishing with their worst conference record since 1987-88 (2-16).

Not long after the opening tip, Maryland erased any doubt about the way this game was going to go. Walker-Kimbrough made two free throws and added a 3 pointer before Jones made two straight layups for a 9-0 lead. Walker-Kimbrough then turned a steal into a layup, Kaila Charles converted a three-point play and Jones scored on a drive to conclude the 16-point blitz.

The Badgers missed their first eight shots before Malayna Johnson ended the drought with a jumper. Wisconsin went 2 for 16 in the quarter and trailed 18-5.

BIG PICTURE

Wisconsin: With a roster that includes five freshmen and four sophomores, the Badgers are taking their lumps this season with hopes of eventually growing into a contender.

Maryland: The Terrapins were without their starting point guard and didn't miss a beat. No matter the strength of the opposition, Maryland always plays the same way: focused with uncompromising intensity. This was an ideal tuneup for what might be a true test Monday against the 12th-ranked Buckeyes.

UP NEXT

Wisconsin: The Badgers host Rutgers in a rematch of a Jan 4 matchup won by the Scarlet Knights 68-52.

Maryland: The Terrapins travel to Ohio State, looking to improve their 10-0 road record stay unbeaten overall in 2017.