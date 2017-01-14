No. 2 Kansas tops pesky Oklahoma State 87-80

Kansas' Josh Jackson chases a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma State, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) -- Frank Mason III scored 22 points, freshman Josh Jackson added 20 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 2 Kansas held off Oklahoma State 87-80 on Saturday.

The Jayhawks (16-1, 5-0 Big 12) rallied for their 16th straight win and could move into the top spot when the AP poll comes out on Monday. No. 1 Baylor lost 89-68 to West Virginia on Tuesday.

Devonte' Graham scored 21 points for Kansas, and Svi Mykhailiuk had 14. Landen Lucas added seven points and 12 rebounds.

The Jayhawks grabbed their first lead when Graham burst down the lane for a layup with 14:10 left. Graham also had a key 3-pointer and Mason got loose in transition to help Kansas to the tight victory.

Jeffrey Carroll scored 23 for Oklahoma State (10-7, 0-5), and Mitchell Soloman had 16 points. Jawun Evans finished with 15.

The Cowboys got off to a nice start, holding the Jayhawks to 10 points in the first 12 minutes. Oklahoma State ran out to an 11-point lead over that same span, aided by early buckets from Evans and Carroll.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas remains the lone undefeated team in Big 12 play, but a difficult stretch is looming at the end of the month. The Jayhawks visit West Virginia and Kentucky and host Baylor over a span of nine days. If the Jayhawks want to keep their hopes alive for their 13th straight Big 12 title, they'll have to find a way to give their starters adequate rest.

UP NEXT

Kansas travels to Ames, Iowa to take on the Iowa State on Monday.

Still in search of its first Big 12 win, Oklahoma State hosts No. 25 Kansas State on Wednesday.