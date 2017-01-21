No. 2 Kansas backcourt shines in 79-67 win over Texas

Kansas' Devonte' Graham puts up a shot under pressure from Texas' Kerwin Roach Jr. during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) -- Devonte' Graham scored 18 points, Frank Mason III added 17 and No. 2 Kansas beat Texas 79-67 on Saturday.

Freshman Josh Jackson chipped in 15 points for the Jayhawks while Svi Mykhailiuk added 12 points and Landen Lucas had 12 rebounds.

Kansas (18-1, 7-0 Big 12) hovered between a six- and eight-point lead for most of the second half. The Jayhawks only pulled away with 60 seconds remaining, as Graham and Mykhailiuk hit back-to-back corner 3-pointers in front of the Kansas bench.

Texas (7-12, 1-6) opened the game with five turnovers in the first 4 minutes, letting the Jayhawks run out to a quick 10-point lead. Texas managed to cut the deficit to three points with 6 1/2 minutes remaining in the first half, but that was as close as the Longhorns would get.

Freshman Jarrett Allen posted season-highs with 22 points and 19 rebounds for Texas. Eric Davis Jr. added 12 points and Shaquille Cleare scored 11 points.

BIG PICTURE

The next three games for Kansas are going to be the biggest test the Jayhawks have had all season. In a span of nine days, the Jayhawks will play three top seven teams. Two of those games take place in hostile environments.

Kansas goes to No. 7 West Virginia on Tuesday and remains on the road to play at No. 5 Kentucky on the following Saturday. Kansas returns home that following Wednesday to host No. 6 Baylor.

The large win over the Longhorns should give the Jayhawks confidence heading into their tough test, but the big question is: Will Kansas have enough energy to get through it?

NEXT UP

Texas returns home to host Oklahoma on Monday.

Kansas hits the road to start its gauntlet, playing at West Virginia on Tuesday.

---

More AP college basketball: www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25.