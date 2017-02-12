No. 2 Baylor women top TCU 91-73 following 1st Big 12 loss

Baylor's Alexis Prince (12) drives against TCU's Jada Butts (15), Kianna Ray (25) and AJ Alix (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb., 12, 2017, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Mike Stone)

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) -- Alexis Prince scored 19 points to go with 10 rebounds and six assists, and the No. 2 Baylor women bounced back from their first Big 12 loss with a 91-73 victory against TCU on Sunday.

Playing six days after a loss to 11th-ranked Texas that ended a 54-game home winning streak, the Lady Bears (24-2, 13-1 Big 12) kept a safe distance after a sluggish first quarter in front of a pro-Baylor crowd in Fort Worth, about 100 miles north of their campus.

Freshman Natalie Chou, in her first game near her high school in the Dallas suburb of Plano, had 14 points, including 3-pointers to start and finish a 22-5 run that covered the first and second quarters and turned a two-point deficit into a 30-15 lead.

AJ Alix scored 21 points for the Horned Frogs (12-12, 4-9), whose first conference winning streak ended at two games with their 22nd consecutive loss to Baylor. The past 10 have been since TCU joined its former Southwest Conference opponent in the Big 12.

Nina Davis had nine rebounds to give her 1,004 for her career, becoming the sixth Baylor player to reach 1,000. Davis, who scored 14 points, is the fifth player in school history with at least 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds. Davis also had four steals.

Prince matched her season high for assists in perhaps her most complete performance of a breakout senior season and helped TCU to a 54-30 rebounding edge.

TCU, the second-best 3-point shooting team in the Big 12 behind Baylor, missed its first 10 from long range and finished 4 of 24, matching season lows for makes and percentage (17 percent).

Chou, who fell one point shy of her career high, was 4 of 7 from beyond arc after coming in with four 3-pointers total in the first 13 conference games.

BIG PICTURE

Baylor: The Lady Bears were more ragged than they probably expected trying to answer the loss to the Longhorns that ended a 21-game winning streak. That was a distant second nationally to UConn's record streak. A rematch with Texas looms in a week.

TCU: The Horned Frogs will have to wait at least another year for their first winning record in Big 12 play. And coach Raegan Pebley is in danger of seeing a regression in her league record over her three seasons. The Horned Frogs were 9-9 in her debut and 8-10 last season.

UP NEXT

Baylor: Another six days off before a home game against Oklahoma State, followed two days later by the trip to Austin.

TCU: At Oklahoma State on Wednesday, home against Kansas State on Saturday.