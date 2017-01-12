No. 2 Baylor women 77-54 over TCU to stay perfect in Big 12

TCU guard AJ Alix (23) attempts a shot as Baylor's Kristy Wallace (4) of Australia defends in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

WACO, Texas (AP) -- Freshman Lauren Cox made her first seven shots and scored 19 points as second-ranked Baylor won its 51st consecutive home game, beating TCU 77-54 on Wednesday night.

Alexis Jones added 14 points and Alexis Prince 10 for the Lady Bears (16-1, 5-0 Big 12), who had their smallest margin in a conference game so far but trailed for only a 12-second span after TCU made a 3-pointer for its first basket of the game.

TCU (8-8, 0-5) has lost 21 in a row since 1991 against the Lady Bears, including 0-9 mark in the five seasons the Frogs have been in the Big 12.

AJ Alix led TCU with 17 points, while Jada Butts had 15.