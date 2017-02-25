No. 19 DePaul blasts Villanova behind Schulte in 77-50 win

CHICAGO (AP) -- Brooke Schulte scored 17 points, and senior standout Jessica January scored 13 for DePaul in her first game action since December, to lead No. 19 DePaul to a 77-50 win over Villanova Friday.

Jacqui Grant scored 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for DePaul (23-6, 15-2), which moved a half-game up on Creighton (14-2) in the Big East. The Blue Demons entered the game ranked fifth in the country in assists per game and passed out 17 against Villanova (16-12, 11-6).

January returned to the starting lineup after suffering a broken hand.

Mary Gedaka's layup brought the Wildcats within 12-11 with four minutes left in the first quarter before DePaul went on an 8-2 run to lead 20-13 at the end of the first.

DePaul took control with a 14-0 run in the second and led 39-20 on Chante Stonewall's layup with a minute left before halftime. Villanova only scored nine points in the second and third quarters.

Tanita Allen grabbed 10 rebounds for DePaul.

Gedaka led the Wildcats with 12 points and Villanova shot 17 for 57 (30 percent).