No. 18 Butler fends off host Georgetown in OT

Butler guard Kamar Baldwin (3) goes to the basket against Georgetown guard Rodney Pryor (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Freshman Kamar Baldwin scored 16 points and No. 18 Butler followed its upset of No. 1 Villanova with an 85-76 overtime victory over Georgetown on Saturday.

The Bulldogs (14-2, 3-1 Big East), who upended the defending national champions 66-58 on Wednesday, never trailed in the overtime to earn their third consecutive victory.

L.J. Peak scored 21 points and Jagan Mosely added a career-high 20 for the Hoyas (8-8, 0-4), who lost their first four conference games for the first time since 1998-99.

Georgetown had a chance to win it at the end of regulation, but Peak's turnaround jumper at the buzzer clanked off the rim.

Georgetown guard Rodney Pryor entered the day tied for the conference lead in scoring at 19.8 points per game, but was held scoreless on eight shots. That was offset by Mosely, who reached double figures for only the second time this season.

The Hoyas did a solid job on Kelan Martin, Butler's top scorer on the season who averaged 26.5 points in two games against Georgetown last season. Martin scored 13 points on 3-of-13 shooting.

Butler stayed in the game thanks to its 10-of-20 showing from 3-point range.

BIG PICTURE

Butler: The Bulldogs remain entrenched in the top half of the Big East, impressively fending off a desperate Georgetown team to win their third straight against the Hoyas.

Georgetown: The Hoyas haven't won since before Christmas and along with DePaul remain one of two teams in the Big East without a conference victory.

UP NEXT

Butler looks to add another victory over a ranked team when it visits No. 10 Creighton on Wednesday in the first of two regular-season meetings with the Bluejays.

Georgetown has a quick turnaround for its home date Monday against St. John's, which has lost its last 11 road games against the Hoyas.