No. 17 Miami women hold on against BC 58-51

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) -- Laura Cornelius and Jessica Thomas scored 15 points apiece and No. 17 Miami recovered in the closing minutes to hand Boston College its eighth straight loss on Sunday, 58-51.

Back-to-back jumpers by Marti Mosetti and Georgia Pineau put the Eagles up 49-48 with 3:26 to play. Thomas responded with six straight points and after two BC free throws, Keyona Hayes, who finished with 10 points and eight rebounds, scored four points in the last 31 seconds for the Hurricanes.

Boston College missed its last three shots and had four turnovers after taking the lead. The Eagles had 34 of the 61 turnovers in the game.

Miami (16-5, 5-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) closed the first half with a 14-2 run to lead 32-18. BC (8-14, 1-8) opened the fourth quarter with an 11-1 run, tying the game at 45 on two free throws by Kailey Edwards. The Hurricanes made three free throws - eight of their 14 points in the final period came from the line on 14 attempts - before the Eagles grabbed the lead.