No. 16 Texas women roll Tech 67-47 in Big 12 opener

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) -- Brooke McCarty scored 16 points, Joyner Holmes had a double-double and No. 16 Texas opened Big 12 Conference play with a 67-47 win over Texas Tech on Thursday night.

Holmes had 10 points and 10 rebounds, the second double-double for the freshman. Brianna Taylor also had 10 points and Kelsey Lang had 8 points and 13 rebounds as the Longhorns (7-4) had a 49-28 advantage on the boards and 42-8 margin on points in the paint.

Recee Caldwell hit three of her four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and scored 24 points for the Red Raiders (8-4), who had their four-game winning streak snapped in their lowest scoring game of the season. Texas Tech had 18 turnovers the Longhorns converted to 22 points.

The Longhorns raced to a 16-4 lead before the Red Raiders scored the last eight points of the opening quarter to make it 16-12. Texas then scored the last 10 points of the second quarter to lead 30-17 at the half.