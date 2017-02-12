No. 14 Duke women beat Pittsburgh 62-48 for 5th straight win

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) -- Lexie Brown scored 18 points, Rebecca Greenwell added 11 and No. 14 Duke beat Pittsburgh 62-48 on Sunday for the Blue Devils fifth straight win.

Duke built a 29-19 lead at halftime after holding Pitt to 4-of-17 shooting. In the third quarter, Greenwell completed a 3-point play to cap her eight-straight points for Duke in building a 40-23 lead. The Blue Devils led by as many as 24 in the third and were outscored 17-11 in the final frame.

Leaonna Odom added seven points, a team-high nine rebounds, three steals and two blocks for Duke (22-4, 10-3 ACC), which entered having scored 70-plus in back-to-back conference games for the first time all season. The Blue Devils were just 21-of-58 shooting (36.2 percent) but went to the free-throw line 14 more times than Pitt.

Brandi Harvey-Carr scored 12 points and Brenna Wise had 11 points and a career-high 12 rebounds for her fifth double-double of the season for Pittsburgh (12-13, 3-9), which lost its sixth straight.