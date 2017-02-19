No. 13 Duke women beat No. 16 Miami, win 7th game in a row

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) -- Lexie Brown scored 10 of her 28 points in the decisive third quarter, Rebecca Greenwell finished with 22 points, a season-high 13 rebounds and four assists, and No. 13 Duke beat 16th-ranked Miami 83-70 on Sunday for its seventh consecutive win.

Brown made 8 of 10 from the field, including all four of her 3-pointers, and 8 of 8 free throws. Kendall Cooper added 12 points with three blocked shots for Duke (24-4, 12-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), which improved to 16-0 at home this season.

Brown hit two 3s during a 14-2 run that put the Blue Devils up 52-39 with three minutes left in the third quarter. Adrienne Motley's jumper to open the fourth pulled the Hurricanes within seven, but they missed their next eight shots and Duke answered with nine-straight points - including five by Greenwell - to make it 66-50 with 6:57 to go. Miami trailed by double figures the rest of the way.

Motley led Miami (19-7, 8-6) with 23 points. Jessica Thomas, the team's leading scorer at 13.9 points per game, had a season-low tying four points on 1-of-11 shooting, including 0 for 7 from 3-point range.

A layup and then a 3-pointer by Greenwell gave the Blue Devils an 11-3 lead and a 3 by Brown put them up 18-10 with 2:21 left in the first, but Duke went scoreless for the next 6:13 as Miami used a 14-0 run to take a 24-18 lead early in the second. A 3-point play by Greenwell gave Duke a 32-31 lead at the break.

The Blue Devils shot 52 percent from the field and limited Miami to 34-percent shooting, Duke's 12th-straight opponent to shoot below 40 percent from the field.