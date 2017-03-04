No. 13 Duke beats No. 16 Miami 57-52 to get to ACC finals

Duke's Oderah Chidom, right, drives to the basket as Miami's Erykah defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament at the HTC Center in Conway, S.C., Saturday, March 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) -- Lexie Brown scored 20 points, including five key ones down the stretch, to help No. 13 Duke beat 16th-ranked Miami 57-52 on Saturday in the ACC Tournament semifinals.

The Blue Devils, who have won 10 straight games, advanced to the conference championship for the first time since 2014. Duke (27-4) will play No. 3 Notre Dame on Sunday, the team the Blue Devils lost to in their last appearance in the title game.

Trailing 52-51 with 1:27 left, Brown hit two free throws to give Duke the lead. The Blue Devils then forced a shot clock violation on the Hurricanes next possession. Brown, a redshirt junior, then converted a three-point play to give Duke a 56-52 lead.

Miami came up empty on its next possession and Kyra Lambert hit a free throw to seal the win.

Keyona Hayes scored 17 points to lead the Hurricanes (23-8).

It was a back and forth contest where Duke led 51-46 before Miami scored six straight to take the lead on Emese Hof's layup with 1:54 left.

HOW THEY GOT HERE

Miami: Earned the seven seed in the tournament and beat Georgia Tech on Thursday before topping Florida State 59-58 on Friday.

Duke: Earned the No. 3 seed in the tournament and routed Syracuse 68-46 on Friday.

BIG PICTURE

Miami: The Hurricanes were trying to reach the ACC Tournament final for the first time in school history. Miami last was in a conference tournament final when they won back-to-back championships in the Big East in 1992 and 1993. ... Coach Katie Meier starred at Duke as a player from 1986-90. She is fifth on the school's all-time scoring list with 1,761 points and was the ACC rookie of the year in 1986. The Canes also have other Duke connections as assistant coaches

Duke: The Blue Devils current hot streak gives them a good chance to get one of the top few seeds in the NCAA Tournament.

UP NEXT:

Miami: Waits for NCAA Tournament.

Duke: Faces top-seed Notre Dame on Sunday in ACC Tournament title game.