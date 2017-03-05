No. 12 Texas women beat Oklahoma St in Big 12 tournament

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Brooke McCarty led four Texas players in double figures with 13 points and the No. 12 Longhorns beat Oklahoma State 71-60 on Saturday night in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Conference Tournament.

Lashann Higgs added 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting, while Jordan Hosey and Kelsey Lang scored 10 apiece for No. 2 seed Texas (23-7).

Oklahoma State's Karli Wheeler hit a 3-pointer to open the scoring, but Texas scored 13 of the next 15 points to open an eight-point lead with six minutes left in the first quarter and the Longhorns led the rest of the way. A 3-point play by Kaylee Jensen pulled Oklahoma State (17-14) within four early in the second half, but Lang made back-to-back layups to spark a 19-2 run that made it 56-35 with 1:39 left in the third and Texas cruised from there. The seventh-seeded Cowgirls missed eight consecutive field-goal attempts and committed five turnovers during that stretch.

Jensen led Oklahoma State with 18 points and nine rebounds.

Texas will play No. 6 seed West Virginia or 19th-ranked and third-seeded Oklahoma in the semifinals on Sunday.