No. 12 Texas fights off Kansas St. with a 63-58 win

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) -- Joyner Holmes scored 21 points with nine rebounds and Brooke McCarty had 11 points and six rebounds and No. 12 Texas defeated Kansas State 63-58 on Saturday night for its 16th-straight win.

The Longhorns next square off against No. 2 Baylor Monday night in a battle for first place in the Big 12.

Texas (18-4, 12-0) started the fourth quarter with a 44-38 lead before Kaylee Page and Karyla Middlebrook nailed 3s and Peyton Williams jumper cut Texas' led to 48-46 with 7:45 to go.

Kansas State (17-7, 7-5) later knotted the score at 52, 54 and 57 but missed their last five shots from the floor from there. With 1:30 left, Joyner Holmes made a pair of layups in a 50-second span and Texas was home free.

Kelsey Lang contributed 10 points and nine rebounds for the Longhorns.

Kindred Wesemann led Kansas State with 21 points, Breanna Lewis had 14 points, and Middlebrook had 12.