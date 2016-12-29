No. 10 Creighton beats Pirates 89-75, 'Nova showdown is next

Seton Hall guard Jevon Thomas (2) reacts to being call for traveling during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Creighton in Omaha, Neb., Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. (AP Photo/John Peterson)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) -- Maurice Watson had 21 points and 10 assists, four other Creighton players scored in double figures and the 10th-ranked Bluejays opened Big East play with an 89-75 victory over Seton Hall on Wednesday night.

Khyri Thomas and Justin Patton had 17 points apiece, Marcus Foster added 15 and Cole Huff had 13 for the Bluejays (13-0, 1-0), who are off to their best start since the 1942-43 team opened 16-0. They will meet top-ranked Villanova in Omaha on Saturday in a matchup of unbeatens.

Khadeen Carrington led the Pirates (10-3, 0-1) with 27 points and Desi Rodriguez, who came into the game 6 of 29 from 3-point range, made a career-high five 3s while scoring 24 points.

Creighton had lost the last two meetings with Seton Hall at CenturyLink Center, and the Bluejays also lost to the Pirates in the Big East Tournament quarterfinals last March.

The Pirates lost for the first time in five games against Top 25 opponents.

Creighton led 50-37 at halftime, but Seton Hall closed within four after opening the second half on a 10-1 run. Just when Creighton looked ready to pull away again, Rodriguez hit a 3-pointer and bulled his way to the hoop for another basket to pull the Pirates to 59-54.

The Bluejays pushed the lead back to double digits when Thomas converted Patton's long pass into a fast-break layup, rousing the sellout crowd of 18,084 that included Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and forcing Seton Hall coach Kevin Willard to call time out.

When Marcus Foster launched a 3-pointer for a 71-58 lead, Creighton coach Greg McDermott raised his right fist before the ball went through the net as he walked toward the end of his bench.

Carrington's three-point play and Rodriguez's fifth 3-pointer got the Pirates back to 81-72 with 3:40 left, but they got no closer.

BIG PICTURE

Seton Hall: The Pirates couldn't keep up once Creighton's transition game got going, and they gave up a season high for points. Angel Delgado got off to a slow start and picked up his third foul early in the second half but was able to post his seventh straight double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Creighton: The Bluejays didn't have to knock off any rust in their first game in eight days. They scored on nine straight possessions and shot 56.7 percent during a 50-point first half, and they had an answer every time the Pirates started to threaten in the second.

UP NEXT

Seton Hall hosts Marquette on Sunday.

Creighton hosts No. 1 Villanova in a battle of unbeatens on Saturday.

