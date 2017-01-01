No. 1 UConn dominates UCF, extends win streak to 88

Central Florida guard Aliyah Gregory (22) fights to keep possession away from Connecticut guard Kia Nurse (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Roy K. Miller)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) -- Napheesa Collier had 22 points, five rebounds and five assists and Katie Lou Samuelson added 17 points and seven rebounds and the top-ranked Connecticut Huskies extended their winning streak to 88 games as they cruised to an 84-48 win over UCF on Sunday.

The Huskies (13-0, 1-0) moved within two victories of matching their NCAA record of 90 straight wins and set the NCAA record with 31 straight road wins during their American Athletic Conference opener.

The Huskies also extended their winning streak against unranked opponents to 100 games.

After coming off a hard-fought win at No. 4 Maryland on Thursday, UConn dominated the overmatched Knights (10-4, 0-1 AAC) within the first 4 1/2 minutes.

In addition to Williams and Collier, Connecticut received strong production from Gabby Williams with 15 points, three blocks, three steals and six rebounds.

The Knights were led by Aliyah Gregory's 18 points and Zykira Lewis added 15.

Connecticut, which led by as many as 32 points in the second quarter, shot 73 percent from the field and 56 percent from 3-point range in the first half and took a 45-16 lead into halftime.

Williams led the Huskies with 13 points in the first half and Collier added 10 points.

The Knights shot just 30 percent from the field after making just eight baskets during the first two quarters.

The Huskies exerted their dominance from the start as they quickly jumped to a 10-point lead when Kia Nurse knocked down a 3-pointer with 5:27 remaining in the first quarter. Connecticut held UCF to just three field goals in the opening quarter to take a 24-6 lead after the first quarter.

BIG PICTURE

Connecticut: The Huskies are the superior team and that was evident from the start as they built a double-digit lead within the first 4 1/2 minutes and in the second quarter extended their advantage to 32 points. Williams, Collier and Samuelson were dominant.

UCF: The Knights played hard at times, but they simply were outmanned. Early in the first quarter, the Knights forced Connecticut into turnovers on three of four possessions, but they were only able to get a 3-pointer during that stretch.

UP NEXT

Connecticut: The Huskies host East Carolina on Wednesday.

UCF: The Knights play on the road at Cincinnati on Wednesday.