No. 1 seed? Villanova is focused only on defending its national title

CINCINNATI – Kris Jenkins’ name is part of history now, an indelible part of March Madness lore. His 25-foot shot to beat North Carolina and win the 2016 NCAA championship will be replayed for as long as the Big Dance exists.
But once this college basketball season started, the Villanova senior stashed that shining moment in a mental lockbox and has kept it there.
“Maybe when I retire,” has been his answer to repeated questions about reliving that moment.
“I’ve not heard him mention it,” coach Jay Wright said. “Never. Not even as a joke.”
That’s because soaking in the afterglow of last year isn’t going to help Jenkins and Villanova win this year. Defending a national title means relying on the toughness and poise of a champion, but not reliving the glory.
And so ‘Nova has moved on. Quite successfully.
At 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday, the Wildcats were declared the No. 1 overall seed for the 2017 tourney in a dry-run revealing of the top 16 seeds by the NCAA selection committee. At 2:30 Saturday, ‘Nova backed up that billing by beating injury-riddled Xavier 73-57, its 24th victory in 26 games this season.
Afterward, Wright said he didn’t even know the committee was revealing its top 16 today. And he sure didn’t know his team was No. 1.
I asked him outside the visiting locker room if he planned to inform his team.
“We won’t even mention it,” he said.
Just as living in the past won’t help win another title, neither will living in the future. Seeding on Feb. 11 guarantees ‘Nova nothing.
Still, at the postgame news conference, Wright acknowledged that it’s “pretty cool” to be the top seed at the moment.
“That’s good,” he said. “That’s probably where we are right now, but you just know it doesn’t mean anything. We’ve all got to finish the season.”
For Villanova, finishing means getting through four road games in the final six. This one was the first. And Xavier’s fans, as always, were ready for the team that has dominated the Big East for four seasons.
When the Villanova team bus pulled up to the Cintas Center here Saturday, a Xavier student laid down in the street to impede its progress. After getting around that brief protest, the Wildcats disembarked and were howled at by a boisterous line of students that had camped out (and lubed up) for the game.
“They were wild when we came in off the bus,” Wright said.
They stayed wild through pregame introductions (which came with fire belching into the sky) and through the first 10 minutes of action. And then Villanova just remorselessly squeezed the life out of the crowd and out of Xavier, which dealt with another injury in what has become a star-crossed season for the Musketeers.
Leading scorer Trevon Bluiett went down with an ankle injury in the first half, limped his way through a few minutes in the second half and finally shut it down for the game. He went scoreless in 19 minutes and committed four turnovers. For a program that already was without its No. 2 scorer and assist leader in Edmond Sumner (torn ACL, gone for the year) and double-digit 2015-16 scorer Myles Davis (first suspended, then left the team), this was a crippling blow. A promising Xavier season may land on the scrap heap if Bluiett is out for an extended period.
But Xavier wasn’t the only team in the Cintas Center battling attrition Saturday. ‘Nova was without starting center Darryl Reynolds (rib injury) and has played virtually all season without unsung Final Four hero Phil Booth (left knee inflammation). Thus the Wildcats took the floor with just one player taller than 6-foot-7 and basically a 6½-man rotation.
That led to Villanova being waylaid on the glass, outrebounded 42-26. It meant that freshman center Dylan Painter, who had seen action in just four of 12 Big East games, would have to play. And it meant that 6-5 guard Josh Hart would have to spend some time guarding Xavier’s 6-9 center.
All of which ended up being no problem at all.
Hart, the Big East’s leading scorer, focused on everything but scoring. He had a team-high seven rebounds plus five assists and four steals to go with his 11 points (which tied a season low in scoring).
“He just stood in there and battled and battled,” Wright said of Hart. “He just did all the dirty work. We can switch him onto whoever’s got it going. He’ll do whatever it takes to win.”
Hart, Jenkins and the sidelined Reynolds are the leaders of what could be called Team Poker Face. The Wildcats are the ultimate unflappable group, almost never overtly reacting to the vicissitudes of a game.
Falling behind does not induce distress. Getting ahead does not trigger celebration. They simply persist.
“We focus on sticking together and playing Villanova basketball for 40 minutes,” Jenkins said. “Nothing can rattle us if we do that.”
Their coach, of course, pretty well set the standard for poise under pressure. Wright’s stoic utterance of a single word when Jenkins’ championship winner went in last year in Houston – “bang” – was the all-time gangster moment of March Madness.
This is the Villanova ethos, passed down from coach to seniors to younger players. Hart and Jenkins never flinch and never flaunt. Sophomore guard Jalen Brunson is the same way. And now so is freshman Donte DiVincenzo, who continued his recent hot streak Saturday by scoring 17 points off the bench.
They just play.
“It’s something we really value,” Wright said. “Just being competitive for 40 minutes and not being showmen. The seniors demand it of the young guys.
“If you become a pro and you want to be wild, that’s cool. We’ll support it. But while you’re here, try to learn this.”
They’ve learned winning lessons well at Villanova. Well enough to capture a national title last year, then stash it away in the very viable quest for another one this year.
