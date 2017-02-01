No. 1 ranked DT Marvin Wilson commits to Florida State

The rich keep getting richer, as Marvin Wilson became the latest addition Wednesday to Florida State’s star-studded class.

And we do mean star-studded.

In announcing his pledge to the Seminoles, Wilson, a Houston native and Rivals’ top defensive tackle prospect, gives his future school three of Rivals’ top-five overall players from the 2017 class, which is the first time that has ever happened for one school.

Wilson, the No. 2 overall player for this class, joins running back Cam Akers (No. 3 overall player) and defensive end Josh Kaindoh (No. 5) as part of FSU’s haul of top-five players. The Noles also landed a fourth five-star player in running back Khalan Laborn (No. 23 overall player).

Even more impressive is the fact that those four aforementioned five-star players come from four different states.

Clemson may be the defending national champ and two-time defending ACC champ, but if national signing day is any indication, FSU sure as heck isn’t going anywhere.

