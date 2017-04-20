Niger Tornadoes' win vs. Kano Pillars a good signal for future, says Odeyemi

The forward led the Ikon Allah Boys to victory on Matchday 19 and said such feat is a pointer to a brighter tomorrow

Ebenezer Odeyemi believes that Niger Tornadoes' win over Kano Pillars is 'a good signal for the future'.

On Wednesday, Odeyemi got the match-winner in the second half to grant the Ikon Allah Boys a victory over Kadiri Ikhana's men.

"I'm so happy scoring the only goal of the match. The game was hard, we won but we must continue to work hard," Odeyemi told Goal.

"This is a good signal for the future. If we won, it's because we played well. This gives us confidence for the future. This is a wonderful way to end the first round of matches.

"We managed to have the edge, in both attack and in defence. Our hard work paid off with a great win," he added.

"We are ecstatic. We put Pillars under pressure and made them play to our own style. We managed to raise the bar. Now our trip to Kano will be another stiff test."