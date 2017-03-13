Nick Foles surprisingly returns to Eagles, which could signal a Chase Daniel move

Another piece of the quarterback musical chairs game has fallen has fallen in the NFL, but it’s a seat that was already taken.

The Philadelphia Eagles have signed old friend Nick Foles to a two-year deal, returning to the team he spent his first three seasons with from 2012 to 2014. There’s zero chance of Foles beating out incumbent starter Carson Wentz this time, so the move feels odd, especially with QB-needy teams still out there looking for warm bodies.

[Fill out your NCAA tournament bracket here | Printable version]

For one wild season in 2013, it appeared that Foles and Chip Kelly might be onto something special. Foles threw for 27 touchdowns and a mere two interceptions, leading the Eagles into the playoffs, and was named Pro Bowl MVP, which might go down as one of the individual accolades in recent memory. Of course, that feels like a solid decade ago now.

The Philadelphia Eagles brought back Nick Foles, but there suddenly is a lot invested at QB there. (AP) More

Foles was traded to the St. Louis Rams in 2015, where he struggled, and signed with the Kansas City Chiefs to be Alex Smith’s backup, seldom seeing the field there. Perhaps Foles is destined for that David Carr-like, backup-for-hire role for the remainder of his career. But we kind of thought that Foles had a low-key chance to slip into a more favorable situation as far as competing for (or lucking into) a starting spot — such as the New York Jets maybe?

But that ship has sailed. Now — speaking of backups who have earned a few dollars by barely playing — what’s the story with Chase Daniel? The Eagles certainly would be investing heavily in the QB position if they kept on Daniel at his $8 million salary-cap hit for this season, which lends credence to the rumors that he’ll soon be cut. Otherwise, why else might Foles sign back in Philly? The Eagles said at the NFL scouting combine that they wanted good insurance behind Wentz, and they apparently favor Foles to Daniel.

Teams such as the Cleveland Browns, Chicago Bears, New Orleans Saints and other could be looking to add insurance of their own at the position.

– – – – – – –

Eric Edholm is a writer for Shutdown Corner on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at edholm@yahoo-inc.com or follow him on Twitter!

Follow @Eric_Edholm

More on Yahoo Sports:

• Breaking down the NCAA tourney’s toughest region

• Tim Brown: The best comeback story of spring training

• NASCAR star Kyle Busch attacks ex-teammate after collision

• Pat Forde: Everything you need to know about the NCAA tourney