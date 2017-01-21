Balotelli livid at Bastia fans he says racially abused him

FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016 file photo, Nice's Mario Balotelli controls the ball during the Europa League group I soccer match between OGC Nice and FC Salzburg, at the Nice stadium, southeastern France. Despite Mario Balotellis return to the side Nice dropped more points in the French title race, drawing 1-1 away to Corsican side Bastia on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Claude Paris, File)

PARIS (AP) -- Nice striker Mario Balotelli has spoken out against Bastia fans he said made monkey noises during Friday night's French league match and is disappointed at what he sees as a lack of swift response from the French league.

The Italian forward wrote a message on his Instagram and Twitter pages on Saturday describing the abuse he heard during the 1-1 draw at the 20,000-capacity Armand Cesari stadium in Corsica.

''Is it normal that Bastia supporters make monkey noise (and) 'uh' 'uh' for the whole game and no one of the 'commissions discipline' say nothing?'' Balotelli wrote, referencing the French league's disciplinary committee. ''So is racism legal in France? Or only in Bastia? Football is an amazing sport. Those people like Bastia supporters make it horrible!''

Balotelli, 26, the son of Ghanaian immigrants to Italy, concluded his post by writing in French that what happened was ''une vrai honte,'' or a total disgrace.

Nice's official Twitter account shared Balotelli's message.

The LFP did not immediately respond to calls and emails from The Associated Press asking whether it intends to open an investigation into Balotelli's complaint.

Balotelli joined from Liverpool on a free transfer in August and has scored eight league goals in 10 games to help Nice challenge for the title.

In the 2007-08 season, Bastia was docked two points by the LFP after its fans racially abused Burkina Faso forward Boubacar Kebe when a banner was held up during a second-division home game against Libourne. The kickoff was delayed by a few minutes until the banner aimed at Kebe was removed.

Bastia has not yet responded to Balotelli's claim of abuse.