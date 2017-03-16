NHL's Olympic stalemate; Murray's Calder candidacy (Puck Headlines)

Here are your Puck Headlines: A glorious collection of news and views collected from the greatest blogosphere in sports and the few, the proud, the mainstream hockey media. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at puckdaddyblog@yahoo.com.

Two fans wear duck masks as assistant coach, Paul MacLean, and head coach Randy Carlyle of the Anaheim Ducks watch the game against the St. Louis Blues on March 15, 2017 at Honda Center in Anaheim, California. (Getty Images) More

• Check out the fans sitting behind Randy Carlyle and Paul MacLean at a recent Anaheim Ducks game. (Getty)

• How will the NHL’s Olympic stalemate be broken? Currently the league has yet to definitively announce if it will shut down for two weeks to allow players to go to the 2018 Games in South Korea. [ESPN]

• Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Matt Murray is a forgotten candidate for the Calder Trophy. Though Murray won a Stanley Cup last season he is still technically a rookie. [TSN]

• Team USA’s boycott of the 2017 IIHF Women’s World Championships is about “more than hockey.” [The Ice Garden]

• Taking a closer look at Team USA’s boycott and why the players are making this stand. [The Bloggers’ Tribune]

[Follow Puck Daddy on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | Tumblr]

• NHL commissioner Gary Bettman recently urged the Calgary Flames and the City of Calgary to work towards a new arena. The Scotiabank Saddledome is one of the league’s oldest buildings and the Flames have been trying to figure out how move into a new arena for the last few years. [Calgary Sun]

• Blame the veterans for “leading” the Vancouver Canucks to a forgettable season. [The Province]

• Ottawa Senators forward Alex Burrows writes a ‘Thank You’ note to the Vancouver Canucks and the team’s fans. [The Players’ Tribune]

• Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos has reached the four-month mark in the expected four- to six-month recovery from mid-November right knee surgery. [Tampa Bay Times]

• St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay led a small group of city leaders Tuesday urging lawmakers to pitch in on renovations to the aging Scottrade Center, home of the St. Louis Blues. [St. Louis Post-Dispatch]

• The playoffs are a long-shot for the Winnipeg Jets this season but defenseman Dustin Byfuglien believes his team has the pieces to contend for the Cup in years to come. [Sportsnet]

• Several NHL greats gathered in Ottawa to celebrate the history of the Stanley Cup. [NHL]

• Explaining the future of Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Steve Mason. The veteran goaltender is a pending unrestricted free agent. [Fanrag Sports]

• Following a down season, New York Rangers forward Kevin Hayes changed his offseason approach and became more productive. In 65 games, Hayes has reached a career-high with 46 points. [Sports Illustrated]

• With the NWHL regular season complete, the focus of the league now heads to the upcoming Isobel Cup semifinals and final. The league also handed out several awards earlier this week. [Victory Press]

• Growing up in metro Detroit just as the Detroit Red Wings were hitting their peak in the mid-1990s, actress Kristen Bell might have been one of the biggest fans around. [Detroit Free-Press]

• Here are the top 200 fantasy prospects at forward. [Dobber Hockey]

• When we talk about the ongoing class action lawsuit former players filed against the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) over demands for an hourly minimum wage, we’re talking about more than 100 documents, comprising thousands upon thousands of pages. [Pension Plan Puppets]

[Join a Yahoo Daily Fantasy Hockey contest now]

• Before Jeff and Matt Petry decided to give the game of hockey a try, this time of the year meant spring training and the start of the baseball season was just around the corner. [NHLPA]

• Tampa Bay Lightning General Manager Steve Yzerman is often lauded for creating a consistently competitive team, so much so that the system in Tampa is affectionately referred to as the “Yzerplan.” How has this “plan” worked for the NHL Draft during Yzerman’s tenure in Tampa? [Raw Charge]

• Finally, this Stanley Cup video is phenomenal.

MORE FROM YAHOO SPORTS



