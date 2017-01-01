NHL unveils 33 of the top 100 players of all-time (Video)

TORONTO, ON – SEPTEMBER 27: NHL icon Wayne Gretzky attends the unveiling the league’s Centennial celebration plans for 2017 during a press conference at the World Cup of Hockey 2016 at Air Canada Centre on September 27, 2016 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Prior to the delayed start of the 2017 Centennial Classic between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wings, the NHL began its 100th year celebrations with the introduction of 33 of the 100 greatest players in league history.

The players mostly represent the Original Six era from 1917-1966 and were voted on by a “Blue Ribbon Panel” that consisted of 58 individuals, ranging from league and team executives, media and former players.

For the video impaired:

Sid Abel

Syl Apps

Andy Bathgate

Jean Beliveau

Max Bentley

Toe Blake

Johnny Bower

Turk Broda

Johnny Bucyk

King Clancy

Charlie Conacher

Alex Delvecchio

Bill Durnan

Bernie Geoffrion

Glenn Hall

Doug Harvey

Tim Horton

Gordie Howe

Red Kelly

Ted Kennedy

Dave Keon

Elmer Lach

Ted Lindsay

Frank Mahovlich

Dickie Moore

Howie Morenz

Jacques Plante

Henri Richard

Maurice Richard

Terry Sawchuk

Milt Schmidt

Eddie Shore

Georges Vezina

No real surprises. All legendary players, some of whom even have trophies named after them. One even has his own chain of coffee shops throughout North America.

The rest of the 67 players on the 100 greatest NHL players list will be announced during All-Star Weekend later this month in Los Angeles.

– – – – – – –

