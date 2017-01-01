NHL unveils 33 of the top 100 players of all-time (Video)

Prior to the delayed start of the 2017 Centennial Classic between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wings, the NHL began its 100th year celebrations with the introduction of 33 of the 100 greatest players in league history.
The players mostly represent the Original Six era from 1917-1966 and were voted on by a “Blue Ribbon Panel” that consisted of 58 individuals, ranging from league and team executives, media and former players.
For the video impaired:
Sid Abel
Syl Apps
Andy Bathgate
Jean Beliveau
Max Bentley
Toe Blake
Johnny Bower
Turk Broda
Johnny Bucyk
King Clancy
Charlie Conacher
Alex Delvecchio
Bill Durnan
Bernie Geoffrion
Glenn Hall
Doug Harvey
Tim Horton
Gordie Howe
Red Kelly
Ted Kennedy
Dave Keon
Elmer Lach
Ted Lindsay
Frank Mahovlich
Dickie Moore
Howie Morenz
Jacques Plante
Henri Richard
Maurice Richard
Terry Sawchuk
Milt Schmidt
Eddie Shore
Georges Vezina
No real surprises. All legendary players, some of whom even have trophies named after them. One even has his own chain of coffee shops throughout North America.
The rest of the 67 players on the 100 greatest NHL players list will be announced during All-Star Weekend later this month in Los Angeles.
