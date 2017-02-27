NHL trades based on playoff success are on the rise

The NHL deadline trades made since 2013 that hinge on a team's playoff success:
---
2017
Wild get: C Martin Hanzal, F Ryan White, 2017 fourth-round pick
Coyotes get: 2017 first-round pick, 2018 second-round pick, conditional 2019 fourth-round pick
Condition: Conditional 2019 pick becomes third-rounder if Wild win playoff one round or second-rounder if they win two and Hanzal plays in at least half of playoff games.
Result: TBD
---
Kings get: G Ben Bishop, 2017 fifth-round pick
Lightning get: G Peter Budaj, D Erik Cernak, 2017 seventh-round pick, conditional 2017 pick
Condition: Lightning get no extra pick if Kings miss playoffs, can receive as high as second-round pick based on Bishop's role in deep run.
Result: TBD
---
Ducks get: RW Patrick Eaves
Stars get: Conditional 2017 second-round pick
Condition: Pick becomes 2017 first-rounder if Ducks win two playoff rounds and Eaves plays in at least half of playoff games in first two rounds.
Result: TBD
---
Capitals get: D Tom Gilbert
Kings get: Conditional 2017 fifth-round pick
Condition: Pick is only transferred if Capitals win two playoff rounds and Gilbert plays in at least half of playoff games.
Result: TBD
---
2016
Ducks got: F Jamie McGinn
Sabres got: Conditional 2016 third-round pick
Condition: Pick becomes 2016 second-rounder if Ducks win two playoff rounds and McGinn plats in more than half of playoff games.
Result: Ducks lost in second round, sent third-round pick to Sabres.
---
Stars got: D Kris Russell
Flames got: D Jyrki Jokipakka, F Brett Pollock, conditional 2016 second-round pick
Condition: Pick becomes 2016 first-rounder if Stars win two playoff rounds and Russell plays in at least half of playoff games.
Result: Stars lost in second round, sent second-round pick to Flames.
---
2015
Canadiens got: D Jeff Petry
Oilers got: 2015 second round pick, conditional 2015 fifth-round pick
Condition: Pick becomes fourth-rounder if Canadiens win one playoff round and third-rounder if they win two.
Result: Canadiens reached second round, sent fourth-round pick to Oilers.
---
Red Wings got: D Marek Zidlicky
Devils got: Conditional 2016 third-round pick, conditional 2015 pick
Condition: Pick in 2015 only transferred if Red Wings win two playoff rounds and 2016 third-rounder becomes second-rounder but no fifth-rounder sent if Red Wings reach Stanley Cup Final.
Result: Red Wings lost in second round, sent only 2016 third-round pick to Devils.
---
Islanders got: F Tyler Kennedy
Sharks got: Conditional 2015 seventh-round pick
Condition: Pick becomes 2016 third-rounder if Islanders win Stanley Cup and Kennedy plays in at least half of games.
Result: Islanders lost in first round, send seventh-round pick to Sharks.
---
Blackhawks got: D Kimmo Timonen
Flyers got: 2015 second-round pick, 2016 conditional fourth-round pick
Condition: Pick becomes 2016 third-rounder if Blackhawks win two playoff rounds and 2016 second-rounder if they win three and Timonen plays in at least half of playoff games.
Result: Blackhawks won Stanley Cup with Timonen playing in 16 games, sent 2016 second-rounder to Flyers.
---
2014
Kings got: RW Marian Gaborik
Blue Jackets got: F Matt Frattin, 2014 or 2015 second-round pick, conditional 2014 third-round pick
Condition: Pick transferred if Kings win first-round series.
Result: Kings won Stanley Cup, sent 2014 third-round pick to Blue Jackets.
---
Canadiens got: LW Thomas Vanek, conditional 2014 fifth-round pick
Islanders got: W Sebastian Collberg, conditional 2014 second-round pick
Condition: Islanders get second-rounder, send fifth-rounder if Canadiens make playoffs.
Result: Canadiens made playoffs, exchanged second-round pick for Islanders' fifth-round pick.
---
Ducks got: D Stephane Robidas
Stars got: Conditional 2014 fourth-round pick
Condition: Pick becomes 2014 third-rounder if Ducks win one playoff round and Robidas plays in at least half of playoff games.
Result: Ducks reached second round, sent 2014 third-round pick to Stars.
---
Lightning got: RW Ryan Callahan, 2015 first-round pick, conditional 2014 second-round pick, conditional 2015 seventh-round pick
Rangers got: RW Martin St. Louis, conditional 2015 second-round pick
Condition: Second-round pick in 2014 becomes first-round pick if Rangers win two playoff rounds. (Other conditional picks based on Callahan re-signing)
Result: Rangers reached Stanley Cup final, sent 2014 first-round pick to Lightning.
---
2013
Bruins got: RW Jaromir Jagr
Stars got: LW Lane MacDermid, RW Cody Payne, conditional 2013 second-round pick
Condition: Pick becomes 2013 first-rounder if Bruins win two playoff rounds.
Result: Bruins reached Stanley Cup Final, sent 2013 first-round pick to Stars.
---
Rangers got: LW Ryane Clowe
Sharks got: 2013 second-round pick, 2013 third-round pick, conditional 2014 fifth-round pick
Condition: Pick becomes second-rounder if Rangers win two playoff rounds or re-sign Clowe.
Result: Rangers lost in second round and don't re-sign Clowe, sent 2014 fifth-round pick to Sharks.
---
Blues got: D Jay Bouwmeester
Flames got: D Mark Cundari, rights to G Reto Berra, conditional 2013 first-round pick
Condition: Pick becomes 2014 first-rounder plus 2013 fourth-rounder if Blues miss playoffs.
Result: Blues made playoffs, sent 2013 first-round pick to Flames.
