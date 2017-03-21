NHL Three Stars: Talbot, Lehtonen blank foes; Ellis scores twice

No. 1 Star: Cam Talbot, Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers netminder earned his 18th career shutout with a 35-save performance during a 2-0 win over the Los Angeles Kings. Patrick Maroon and Milan Lucic provided the goals as the Oilers moved into second place in the Pacific Division with their fourth win in a row. This was the third time Talbot has posted back-to-back shutouts in his career.

No. 2 Star: Kari Lehtonen, Dallas Stars

A 30-save shutout from Lehtonen helped the Stars squeak one out against the San Jose Sharks 1-0. Curtis McKenzie provided the lone goal to help Lehtonen record his 36th career shutout.

No. 3 Star: Ryan Ellis, Nashville Predators

Ellis scored twice and Viktor Arvidsson picked up his 27th goal as the Predators beat the Arizona Coyotes 3-1. Nashville has won four of their last five games. Ellis now has a career high 14 goals and 34 points on the season.

Honorable Mention: Tyler Bozak’s power play goal with 1:57 left in the third period snapped a 1-1 tie to power the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 4-2 win over the Boston Bruins. Nazem Kadri scored his 29th of the season and Frederik Andersen made 29 stops in the win. Toronto is now a point behind Boston for third in the Atlantic Division.

Power play goals from Jack Eichel and Matt Moulson, and 34 saves from Robin Lehner helped the Buffalo Sabres get by the Detroit Red Wings 2-1. It was the fourth straight start Lehner needed to make at least 30 stops. Eichel’s goal meant he hit the 50-point mark for the second straight season.

Did You Know?

#Leafs sweep season series vs. Bruins (min. 3 GP) for the 1st time since 1924-25 when they were the St. Pats — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) March 21, 2017





Dishonorable Mention: The Coyotes, who have dropped three in a row, are now officially eliminated from playoff contention … Arizona has lost six straight in Nashville … San Jose has also dropped three in a row and have now been shut out five times this season … LA has only mustered seven goals over their last five games, a stretch where they’ve gone 1-3-1 … Will Nikita Soshnikov hear from the NHL’s Department of Player Safety after this hit on Patrice Bergeron?

