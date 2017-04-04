NHL Three Stars: Svechnikov, the shootout hero; Habs sink Panthers

No. 1 Star: Evgeny Svechnikov, Detroit Red Wings

After what might have been the best overtime of the season, Svechnikov capped off his NHL debut by scoring in the seventh round of the shootout to give the Red Wings a 5-4 win over the Ottawa Senators.

No. 2 Stars: Charlie Lindgren / Artturi Lehkonen, Montreal Canadiens

The rookie netminder was solid in Montreal’s 4-1 win over the Florida Panthers. Lindgren made 31 saves while Lehkonen helped out offensively with a pair of goals and an assist.

No. 3 Star: Nazem Kadri, Toronto Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs took another step toward a playoff berth with a 4-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres. Kadri netted what ended up being the game-winning goal via the power play early in the third period and assisted on the opening goal of game. After his goal, Kadri decided to stir some things up with Rasmus Ristolainen.

Honorable Mention: Toronto jumped out to a lead quickly by scoring three times in 43 seconds in the first period:

Auston Matthews tied Sidney Crosby’s rookie record with his 39th goal of the year and set a Leafs franchise rookie record with his 67th point … Sabres rookie Alex Nylander logged 14:28 in his NHL debut going up against brother William … Gustav Nyquist scored twice on the power play in the Detroit victory … Petr Mrazek stopped 41 shots in regulation and overtime and five more in the shootout … Erik Karlsson’s two points helped him reach the 70-point mark. He’s now the 12th defenseman in NHL history to do so at least four times … Montreal’s win means they’ve clinched the Atlantic Division title and have a date with the New York Rangers in Round 1. It the franchise’s 19th division title since 1967.

Did You Know?

Per @EliasSports: @MapleLeafs are second team in NHL history to feature three rookies with 60+ points each, joining the 1980-81 Nordiques. pic.twitter.com/Nft22zn2Mf — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 4, 2017





Dishonorable Mention: Robin Lehner was pulled after allowing three goals on five shots. Anders Nilsson was great in relief making 39 saves … Florida has now won just five times in their last 21 games.

