NHL Three Stars: Storybook ending for Matthews; Kesler's hat trick

No. 1 Star: Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

Who else but Matthews would write the storybook ending to the NHL’s Centennial Classic in Toronto. The rookie’s second goal of the game came in overtime to give the Leafs the win.

No. 2 Star: John Gibson, Anaheim Ducks

It was a really weird game for the Ducks. Gibson was pulled after allowing two goals in less than two minutes that allowed the Philadelphia Flyers to tie the game. He was out for 3:48 before returning and did not allow another goal even though the Flyers hit him with 54 shots against (to the Ducks 25). Miraculously Anaheim made it to the shootout where Gibson stopped all but one shooter. Gibson’s 51 saves ties a franchise record.

No. 3 Star: Taylor Chorney, Washington Capitals

Chorney earned his first goal of the season that stood as the game winner for the Caps as they defeated the Ottawa Senators, 2-1.

Honorable Mention: Connor Brown led the Leafs in scoring with three points. Anthony Mantha and Henrik Zetterberg scored three points each against the Maple Leafs. Matha’s second goal came with less than two seconds left in the game to tie it and send it into OT.

… Karl Alzner was the other goal scorer for the Capitals. Kyle Turris picked up goal No. 13 on the season. Braden Holtby earned his 16th win of the season with a 23 save performance … Just over a minute into the second period, Ryan Kesler netted his fourth career hat trick.

Brayden Schenn and Michael Del Zotto led the Flyers with seven shots each. Wayne Simmonds got nearly naked in his fight with Kevin Bieksa.

Did You Know? The Leafs-Red Wings game was the first outdoor game to play in the 3-on-3 overtime format.

Dishonorable Mention: The Leafs had the most dangerous lead in hockey at 4-1 in the third. The Red Wings came all the way back causing Toronto fans to die a little on the inside … The Senators had a full 5-on-3 for two minutes and could not score … The Flyers out-shot the Ducks 55-25 through regulation and overtime. Ryan Getzlaf left the game after his first shift in the third period with a lower body injury.

– – – – – – –

