NHL Three Stars: Stone's 5-spot for Sens; Roussel nets first hat trick

No. 1 Star: Mark Stone, Ottawa Senators

Stone had a career night during Ottawa’s 6-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. He had a hand in five of the six Senators goals with a goal and four assists. Derick Brassard had two goals and an assist, while Kyle Turris chipped in three helpers himself. Ottawa is now two points behind Montreal for the Atlantic Division lead.

No. 2 Star: Antoine Roussel, Dallas Stars

Jamie Benn was the overtime hero, but it was Roussel who recorded his first career hat trick as the Stars beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3.

No. 3 Star: Cory Schneider, New Jersey Devils

The Devils built up a 3-0 lead on the New York Islanders and held on during a third period comeback for a 3-2 win. Cory Schneider made 40 saves, including a penalty shot stop on John Tavares, and Travis Zajac put home a shorthanded tally and added an assist.

Honorable Mention: Henrik Zetterberg’s goal in the fifth round of the shootout helped give the Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals, snapping a five-game losing streak. Petr Mrazek made 34 saves for his first win in five starts … Joel Armia, Mathieu Perreault and Patrik Laine all scored for the Winnipeg Jets as they spoiled Claude Julien’s debut with the Montreal Canadiens with a 3-1 win. Laine picked up his rookie-best 28th goal of the year and Connor Hellebuyck needed only 18 saves … Carey Price showed some nice glove on this save on Laine:

Jonathan Toews picked up an assist in the loss and reached the 600-point mark of his career … Brent Seabrook suited up for his 900th NHL game … Robin Lehner was once again solid in net making 37 saves for his third win in a row an fourth in five starts as the Buffalo Sabres edged the St. Louis Blues 3-2. Evander Kane hit the 20-goal mark and picked up his fourth goal in four games as Buffalo ended a six-game losing streak … Cam Talbot faced double digit shots in all three periods and stopped 38 out of 39 as the Edmonton Oilers downed the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1. Connor McDavid tallied his 20th of the year and Milan Lucic scored his first even strength goal since Dec. 6 … Aaron Dell made 36 saves and Brent Burns scored his 26th and 27th goals of the season as the San Jose Sharks downed the Arizona Coyotes 4-1. Melker Karlsson added a goal and two assists. This was one of Dell’s very nice saves on the evening:

The Coyotes brought back the Kachina jerseys and honored members of the 1996-97 team prior to the game:

The @ArizonaCoyotes honored members of their 1996-97 team in a pre-game ceremony at Gila River Arena. #ARI20NA pic.twitter.com/wZKTuAR6ny — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 19, 2017





Jason Zucker scored twice and Ryan Suter, Mikael Granlund and Mikko Koivu each had two points as the Minnesota Wild beat the Nashville Predators 5-2. Devan Dubnyk made 37 saves to help the Wild to their sixth win in their last eight games … Welcome back, Dave Strader … Before their game, the Canucks unveiled their Pat Quinn statue … Aleksander Barkov’s stunning goal 15 seconds into the third period helped the Florida Panthers to a 3-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings. The Cats are red-hot having won four in a row and seven of their last eight.

Chris Tanev’s goal 34 seconds into overtime helped the Vancouver Canucks to a 2-1 win over the Calgary Flames. The Flames were 5.6 seconds from being shut out by Ryan Miller, who made 35 saves, but Mark Giordano forced the extra period with the tying goal. In overtime, Daniel Sedin gave Tanev a nice lead pass allowing him to beat Brian Elliott for the winner:

Did You Know? “[Andrei] Markov was also on the ice on Jan. 18, 2003, when Julien made his coaching debut in his first stint with the Canadiens.” (AP)

Dishonorable Mention: St. Louis had won nine in a row against the Sabres until Saturday night … Mike Cammalleri was a healthy scratch for the Devils. He hasn’t scored in 18 games … This is not the way Ryan Dzingel wants to score a goal … The Maple Leafs have now dropped eight of their last 11 games … Elliott’s going to want a second shot at this one:

