NHL Three Stars: Sharks thump Oilers; Columbus survives; Rangers beat Habs

No. 1 Star: Joe Pavelski, San Jose Sharks

Pavelski got the Sharks on the board 15 seconds into their 7-0 Game 4 win over the Edmonton Oilers with a deflection goal. He scored another goal in the second period and added an assist. Pavelski’s first period tally, was his first of the playoffs and the fastest goal to begin a playoff game in Sharks history. His second goal was his 41st of his playoff career and tied John LeClair for eighth most by an US-born player in NHL postseason history. San Jose’s seven goals matched a franchise playoff best and the team set a postseason record with four power play goals. The Sharks tied their series with the Oilers at 2-2.

No. 2 Star: Brent Burns, San Jose Sharks

Burns broke out of his postseason funk in a big way with three assists in San Jose’s victory. Before Game 4 against Edmonton, Burns hadn’t picked up a point in these playoffs. He also became the first Sharks blue liner with multiple three-assist playoff games in his career. His previous three-assist playoff game came in Game 5 against the Los Angeles Kings in 2016.

No. 3 Star: Boone Jenner, Columbus Blue Jackets

Jenner scored the game-winner and added an assist in his team’s 5-4 Game 4 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. His goal came at the 5:37 mark of the third period and put Columbus up 5-3. Tuesday’s win was the first time in Blue Jackets history the team had won a playoff game when facing elimination. It was also their first regulation win in team postseason history. The Penguins lead the series 3-1.

Honorable Mention: Blue Jackets forward William Karlsson scored a goal, added an assist and was a plus-3. … Columbus forward Brandon Saad notched two assists. … Blue Jackets defenseman Markus Nutivaara scored a goal and added an assist in 9:37 of action. … Columbus defenseman Jack Johnson scored a goal. … Penguins forward Phil Kessel notched three assists. … Pittsburgh forward Evgeni Malkin notched two assists. … Penguins forwards Patric Hornqvist, Tom Kunhnhackl and Jake Guentzel each scored one goal. … Pittsburgh defenseman Ron Hainsey scored his first career playoff goal. The 36-year-old Hainsey is playing in his first postseason after 907 regular season games. … New York Rangers forward Rick Nash scored the game-winner at the 4:28 mark of the second period to give his team a 2-1 Game 4 victory over the Montreal Canadiens. It was the second game-winning goal of Nash’s playoff career. With the victory, the Rangers tied their series with the Habs at 2-2. … New York defenseman Ryan McDonagh picked up an assist on Nash’s goal. … Rangers forward Jesper Fast scored a goal. … New York goaltender Henrik Lundqvist stopped 23 of 24 Canadiens shots on goal. … Canadiens defenseman Torrey Mitchell scored his team’s only goal. … Habs defenseman Shea Weber and forward Alexander Radulov assisted on Mitchell’s goal. … Sharks forward Logan Couture scored two goals. … San Jose forward Patrick Marleau and defenseman David Schlemko each scored a goal and added an assist. … Sharks forward Joel Ward notched two assists. … San Jose forwards Joe Thornton and Tomas Hertl each notched one assist. … Sharks goaltender Martin Jones stopped all 23 Oilers shots on goal.

Did you know? The Canadiens dropped to 4-16 in Game 4s since 1997-98.

Dishonorable Mention: Penguins forward Conor Sheary was a minus-3. … Pittsburgh goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury allowed five goals on 34 shots on goal. … Oilers goaltender Cam Talbot was yanked after allowing five goals on 24 shots on goal. … Edmonton became the first team to be shut out and lose by seven in a playoff game since the Atlanta Thrashers against the Rangers in 2007.

