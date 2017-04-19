NHL Three Stars: Sharks thump Oilers; Columbus survives; Rangers beat Habs

Josh Cooper
SAN JOSE, CA – APRIL 18: Joe Pavelski #8, Patrick Marleau #16 and Justin Braun #61 of the San Jose Sharks celebrate after Pavelski scored a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the first period in Game Four of the Western Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at SAP Center on April 18, 2017 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

No. 1 Star: Joe Pavelski, San Jose Sharks

Pavelski got the Sharks on the board 15 seconds into their 7-0 Game 4 win over the Edmonton Oilers with a deflection goal. He scored another goal in the second period and added an assist. Pavelski’s first period tally, was his first of the playoffs and the fastest goal to begin a playoff game in Sharks history. His second goal was his 41st of his playoff career and tied John LeClair for eighth most by an US-born player in NHL postseason history. San Jose’s seven goals matched a franchise playoff best and the team set a postseason record with four power play goals. The Sharks tied their series with the Oilers at 2-2.

No. 2 Star: Brent Burns, San Jose Sharks

Burns broke out of his postseason funk in a big way with three assists in San Jose’s victory. Before Game 4 against Edmonton, Burns hadn’t picked up a point in these playoffs. He also became the first Sharks blue liner with multiple three-assist playoff games in his career. His previous three-assist playoff game came in Game 5 against the Los Angeles Kings in 2016.

No. 3 Star: Boone Jenner, Columbus Blue Jackets

Jenner scored the game-winner and added an assist in his team’s 5-4 Game 4 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. His goal came at the 5:37 mark of the third period and put Columbus up 5-3. Tuesday’s win was the first time in Blue Jackets history the team had won a playoff game when facing elimination. It was also their first regulation win in team postseason history. The Penguins lead the series 3-1.

Honorable Mention: Blue Jackets forward William Karlsson scored a goal, added an assist and was a plus-3. … Columbus forward Brandon Saad notched two assists. … Blue Jackets defenseman Markus Nutivaara scored a goal and added an assist in 9:37 of action. … Columbus defenseman Jack Johnson scored a goal. … Penguins forward Phil Kessel notched three assists. … Pittsburgh forward Evgeni Malkin notched two assists. … Penguins forwards Patric Hornqvist, Tom Kunhnhackl and Jake Guentzel each scored one goal. … Pittsburgh defenseman Ron Hainsey scored his first career playoff goal. The 36-year-old Hainsey is playing in his first postseason after 907 regular season games. … New York Rangers forward Rick Nash scored the game-winner at the 4:28 mark of the second period to give his team a 2-1 Game 4 victory over the Montreal Canadiens. It was the second game-winning goal of Nash’s playoff career. With the victory, the Rangers tied their series with the Habs at 2-2. … New York defenseman Ryan McDonagh picked up an assist on Nash’s goal. … Rangers forward Jesper Fast scored a goal. … New York goaltender Henrik Lundqvist stopped 23 of 24 Canadiens shots on goal. … Canadiens defenseman Torrey Mitchell scored his team’s only goal. … Habs defenseman Shea Weber and forward Alexander Radulov assisted on Mitchell’s goal. … Sharks forward Logan Couture scored two goals. … San Jose forward Patrick Marleau and defenseman David Schlemko each scored a goal and added an assist. … Sharks forward Joel Ward notched two assists. … San Jose forwards Joe Thornton and Tomas Hertl each notched one assist. … Sharks goaltender Martin Jones stopped all 23 Oilers shots on goal.

Did you know? The Canadiens dropped to 4-16 in Game 4s since 1997-98.

Dishonorable Mention: Penguins forward Conor Sheary was a minus-3. … Pittsburgh goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury allowed five goals on 34 shots on goal. … Oilers goaltender Cam Talbot was yanked after allowing five goals on 24 shots on goal. … Edmonton became the first team to be shut out and lose by seven in a playoff game since the Atlanta Thrashers against the Rangers in 2007.

