NHL Three Stars: Panthers survive at Sharks; Hutton blanks Red Wings

No. 1 Star: Aleksander Barkov, Florida Panthers

Barkov scored two goals and notched one assist in a 6-5 overtime win over the San Jose Sharks. Barkov’s second goal came on an assist by Jagr, which was Jagr’s 1,900th career NHL point. In four games since his return from a late December back injury, Barkov has six points. Florida has gone 3-1-0 in that stretch and 5-1-0 in their last six games





No. 2 Star: Carter Hutton, St. Louis Blues

Hutton stopped all 25 shots on goal in his team’s 2-0 win over the Detroit Red Wings. The shutout was Hutton’s third in his last four appearances as he improved to 9-7-2 with a 2.52 goal-against average and .907 save percentage. With the victory, the Blues moved to 6-1-0 since Mike Yeo replaced Ken Hitchcock as head coach.





No. 3 Star: Joe Pavelski, San Jose Sharks

The San Jose Sharks captain scored two goals in the final 3:21 of his team’s game against the Panthers to send it to overtime. Pavelski also notched two assists for a four-point game. Pavelski’s second goal was his 20th – the eighth time in his career he has reached that mark and the eighth straight full season he has hit 20.

[Follow Puck Daddy on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | Tumblr]

Honorable Mention: Calgary Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk scored a goal and added an assist in his team’s 3-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers. … Calgary captain Mark Giordano scored a goal. … Flames defenseman TJ Brodie also scored a goal. … Calgary goaltender Brian Elliott stopped 33 of 34 shots on goal. … St. Louis forward Ivan Barbashev scored his second goal of the season. … Blues forward Jaden Schwartz scored a goal … St. Louis forward Kenny Agostino and defenseman Carl Gunnarsson each notched an assist. … Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Seth Jones notched two assists and was a plus-3 in a 5-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. … Columbus defenseman Zach Werenski notched two assists in 19:13 of action. … Blue Jackets forward Alexander Wennberg also notched two assists. He now has 46 points in 56 games. … Columbus forward Nick Foligno fired his 20th goal of the season. … Toronto forward Nazem Kadri scored two goals. … Maple Leafs forward Josh Leivo notched two assists. … Jagr notched his 1,900th career NHL point on his 45th birthday. … Panthers forward Jonathan Huberdeau scored the game-winning goal and added an assist. … Florida forward Nick Bjugstad scored two goals. … Panthers defenseman Alex Petrovic notched two assists. … San Jose defenseman Brent Burns scored a goal added an assist and was a plus-3. The goal was Burns’ 25th. He became the first defenseman since Al MacInnis in 1989-90 and 1990-91 to post back-to-back 25 goal seasons. … Sharks defenseman David Schlemko notched two assists. … San Jose defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic scored a goal. … Sharks forward Joe Thornton notched his 997th assist of his NHL career.

Did you know? With Calgary’s win, both the Flames and Edmonton Oilers are in a playoff spot this late in a season for the first time since 2008-09.

[Newsletter: Get 5 great stories from the Yahoo Sports blogs in your inbox every morning!]

Dishonorable Mention: The Flyers have lost four of their last five games. … Red Wings goaltender Petr Mrazek lost his third straight decision. In his last two decisions he has allowed just three goals but the Red Wings have only scored one. … Maple Leafs defenseman Nikita Zaitsev was a minus-3. … Toronto goaltender Curtis McElhinney allowed four goals on 34 shots on goal. … Florida goaltender Roberto Luongo allowed five goals on 34 shots on goal. He left the end of Wednesday’s game with cramps. … Sharks goaltender Martin Jones allowed six goals on 22 shots on goal.

MORE FROM YAHOO SPORTS



