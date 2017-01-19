NHL Three Stars: Oilers beat buzzer; Red Wings stage comeback

No. 1 Star: Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

McDavid scored the buzzer-beating overtime winner with 2.6 seconds left and notched two assists in Edmonton’s 4-3 victory over the Florida Panthers. McDavid’s first point was the 100th of his NHL career, which came in his 92nd game. The goal was McDavid’s ninth career game-winner, which tied him with Wayne Gretzky for second-most in Oilers history before his age 21 season. Taylor Hall’s 11 goals are the most in team history before the age of 21. The 20-year-old McDavid leads the NHL in scoring with 54 points in 47 games played.

No. 2 Star: Tomas Tatar, Detroit Red Wings

Tatar scored his seventh goal of the season and notched two assists in the Red Wings’ 6-5 shootout win over the Boston Bruins. In the game the Bruins held two three-goal leads of 3-0 and 4-1 in the first period before Detroit came storming back. Wednesday was the first time the Red Wings had won a game after allowing four first period goals since Nov. 1, 1991 against the Hartford Whalers.

No. 3 Star: Brent Burns, San Jose Sharks

Burns scored his 19th goal of the season and played a team-high 25:47 in a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings. He is the first defenseman to score 19 goals in his team’s first 45 games since Paul Coffey in 1985-86. Burns leads all NHL defensemen with 46 points in 45 games played.

Honorable Mention: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Patric Hornqvist notched two assists in a 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens. … Penguins defensemen Ian Cole and Olli Maatta each scored one goal. … Pittsburgh forwards Eric Fehr and Jake Guentzal also scored. … Winnipeg Jets defenseman Jacob Trouba scored a goal in a 6-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes. … Jets forward Blake Wheeler scored his 14th goal of the season. … Winnipeg forward Nikolaj Ehlers scored his 15th goal of the year. … Winnipeg forward Bryan Little scored a goal and added an assist. … Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin scored a goal and added an assist. … Detroit forward Thomas Vanek notched a gorgeous assist. … Red Wings forward Gustav Nyquist tied the game at the 16:56 mark of the third period. His goal would send it into overtime. … Bruins forward Patrice Bergeron scored a goal and added two assists. … Boston forward Frank Vatrano scored two goals. … Bruins forward Brad Marchand notched two assists. … Boston defenseman Adam McQuaid scored a goal and added an assist. … Edmonton forward Zack Kassian scored his third goal of the season. … Oilers forward Mark Letestu scored his ninth goal of the season. … Edmonton forward Jordan Eberle scored his first goal since Dec. 6. … Panthers forward Vincent Trocheck scored one goal. … Florida forward Michael Sgarbossa scored his first NHL goal. … Panthers forward Jaromir Jagr notched an assist. … Sharks forward Joe Thornton notched two assists. With his second assist, Thornton moved ahead of Johnny Bucyk into sole possession of 24th place on the NHL’s all-time points list with 1,370. … Sharks forward Joe Pavelski scored his 16th goal of the season. … San Jose goaltender Martin Jones stopped 22 of 24 shots on goal. … Kings forward Tanner Pearson scored his 14th goal of the season. … Los Angeles forward Marian Gaborik scored his fourth.

Did you know? McDavid had yet to play the Panthers before Wednesday. It was the only NHL team he had yet to face – not including the Oilers.

Dishonorable Mention: Montreal captain Max Pacioretty was a minus-3. … Canadiens defenseman Nathan Beaulieu was also a minus-3. … Canadiens goaltender Carey Price allowed four goals on 26 shots on goal. … Coyotes defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson was a minus-5. … Coyotes blue liner Luke Schenn was a minus-4. … Arizona forwards Luke Schenn, Jamie McGinn and Peter Holland were each a minus-3. … Coyotes goaltender Mike Smith allowed six goals on 35 shots on goal. … Bruins forwards David Backes and Ryan Spooner were each a minus-3. … Boston defenseman Zdeno Chara was a minus-3. … Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask allowed five goals on 25 shots on goal. … Red Wings forward Henrik Zetterberg was a minus-3. … Detroit goaltender Jared Coreau was pulled after allowing three goals on eight shots on goal.

