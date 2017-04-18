NHL Three Stars: Night of overtimes

No. 1 Star: Jonathan Bernier, Anaheim Ducks

On a night when no lead was safe, Bernier came on in relief for starter John Gibson, who gave up four goals. The Ducks goalie made 16 saves on 16 shots, and the Ducks eventually rallied for a 5-4 win. Corey Perry had the game-winner in OT.

No. 2 Star: Bobby Ryan, Ottawa Senators

Ryan had an assist and the game-winning goal in overtime in the Senators’ 4-3 win over the Boston Bruins. That OT goal arrived after a controversial play in which Ryan goaded Riley Nash into punching him, earning Ottawa a power play that they’d convert for the 2-1 series lead.

No. 3 Star: Filip Forsberg, Nashville Predators

The Predators forward scored two goals in the third period to rally Nashville to a 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks. Kevin Fiala has the OT winner.

Honorable Mention: Nazem Kadri had a goal and the perfect setup of Tyler Bozka’s game-winner in overtime, as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Washington Capitals, 4-3. … Auston Matthews scored his first playoff goal, as Toronto took a 2-1 series lead. … Shea Theodore had two goals, while Rickard Rakell, Hampus Lindholm and Kevin Bieksa had two assists. … What a save by Pekka Rinne:

Did You Know? Nashville had 49 shots on goal and 94 shot attempts.

Dishonorable Mention: The Capitals were 0-for-3 on the power play, including a blown 5-on-3. … Artemi Panarin was a minus-2, and doesn’t have a playoff point in three games. … Matt Bartkowski was a minus-3. … Tough break for Corey Crawford and the Blackhawks.