NHL Three Stars: Mason shuts down Penguins

No. 1 Star: Steve Mason, Philadelphia Flyers

The Flyers goalie made 23 saves to top the Pittsburgh Penguins, 4-0, to end Philly’s three-game losing streak. It also ended the Penguins’ six-game point streak ended (5-0-1). It was his third shutout on the season.

No. 2 Star: J.T. Compher, Colorado Avalanche

The Avs rookie scored his first NHL goal in his eighth game, and it was a critical one: Giving Colorado the lead en route to a 3-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings.

No. 3 Star: Ryan Getzlaf, Anaheim Ducks

Getzlaf set up Rickard Rakell’s 30th of the season and scored his own 14th goal of the season in the Ducks’ 2-1 win over the St. Louis Blues. Jonathan Bernier made 26 saves.

Honorable Mention: Brad Marchand had a goal (No. 36!) and an assist and David Pastrnak had two goals as the Boston Bruins snapped the Calgary Flames’ 10-game winning streak, 5-2. Zdeno Chara was a plus-4. … Wayne Simmonds scored his 29th of the season. … David Backes took a heck of a bump, left, came back and scored a goal:

Did You Know? Matt Duchene scored his first goal in 12 games.

Dishonorable Mention: Jake Guentzel was a minus-3. … Dennis Wideman and Matt Bartkowski were a minus-3. … The Ducks were 0-for-5 on the power play.