NHL Three Stars: Maroon, Sissons get tricky in wins

View photos Getty Images More

No. 1 Star: Patrick Maroon, Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers forward tallied a hat trick against the Boston Bruins, giving him 14 goals (!) on the season. Edmonton won, 4-3.

On top of that, he had a fight with Zdeno Chara!

No. 2 Star: Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks

Kane scored the game-winning goal 56 seconds into overtime as the Blackhawk rallied to defeat the Buffalo Sabres, 4-3. He also assisted on Artem Anisimov’s two goals, including his game-tying tally with 2:04 left in the third period.

No. 3 Star: Colton Sissons, Nashville Predators

Sissons put the game away with a hat trick in the Preds’ 6-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. He scored his third of the season in the second period, and then tallied two more in the third period. He topped his goal total from last season in six fewer games.

Honorable Mention: The Washington Capitals ruined everything that’s good in hockey by ending the Columbus Blue Jackets’ 16-game winning streak with a 5-0 win. Braden Holtby made 29 saves. … The Carolina Hurricanes scored three straight goals, including two in the third period, as they rallied to beat the St. Louis Blues, 4-2. Derek Ryan had two goals. Vladimir Tarasenko scored goal No. 19. … Andreas Athanasiou had a goal and two assists while Thomas Vanek had two goals in the Detroit Red Wings’4-0 shutout win over the Los Angeles Kings. Jared Coreau made 34 saves. … Mikko Koivu and Eric Staal had two goals as the Minnesota Wild rallied to beat the San Jose Sharks, 5-4. This entertaining game had six goals scored in the third period between the teams.

Did You Know? This was the first time in the Blue Jackets’ streak in which they trailed by two goals.

Dishonorable Mention: It wasn’t a good night for the Blue Jackets. Minus-3s included Cam Atkinson, Boone Jenner, Ryan Murray and Markus Nutivaara; Brandon Dubinsky was a minus-4. Sergei Bobrovsky was pulled after giving up five goals. … Evander Kane was a minus-3. … Valtteri Filppula and Vladislav Namestnikov were minus-4. … Andrei Vasilevskiy gave up five goals on 18 shots